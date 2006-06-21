Newsgroup Service Provider Giganews Unveils Multi-lingual Website

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2006 --Usenet service provider Giganews, Inc. announced today the availability of its website in multiple languages. Giganews now offers its website in Dutch, German, French, Spanish, and English.



Giganews is the world's largest tier 1 Newsgroup Service Provider (NSP) offering service to more than 10 million broadband subscribers in 180 countries. With 99%+ completion, ~70 days of binary retention, 1000+ days of text retention, and up to 10 connections, Giganews delivers the industry’s most popular Usenet service.



With the launch of the new multi-lingual website, Giganews’ goal is to reach out to the global Usenet community by offering subscribers the ability to read documentation, view reports, and manage their Usenet accounts in five different languages.



Currently, Giganews will only offer customer support in English, although in the future this may change.



Customers may view Giganews' new websites at the following URLs:



"The new translated websites are part of a string of recent service improvements we've been implementing at Giganews," says CEO Jonah Yokubaitis. Giganews recently announced retention upgrades of up to 70 days in binary newsgroups and over 1000 days in text newsgroups.



Further service improvements will be announced in the coming months to boost the company's personal service offerings and increased international presence. Giganews currently operates global Usenet services in North America and Europe.



