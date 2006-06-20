UpStream Networks Joins Elite Group of Windows Media Certified Hosting Providers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2006 --UpStream Networks, a leading provider of Internet streaming and content delivery services, today announced it has been named one of just 12 companies worldwide as a Windows Media Certified Hosting Provider. To achieve this status, UpStream Networks underwent thorough third-party testing through Keynote Systems, scoring an A+ rating.



“UpStream Networks is proud to be among the elite few to offer Microsoft Windows Media Certified hosting,” said John Keagy, president, UpStream Networks. “UpStream Networks is 100 percent focused on providing Windows Media hosting and specializes in live unmetered streaming of Windows Media. If companies are seeking a provider that’s put its streaming services to the test and passed with flying colors, they should look to UpStream Networks.”



Leading dedicated server provider and hosting specialist ServePath, UpStream Networks’ parent company, has been a Microsoft Certified Partner for more than four years. As part of ServePath’s continuing effort to deliver the latest Windows Server technologies and infrastructure, UpStream Networks took part in the Windows Media 9 Series Hosting Provider Program. The program is designed to ensure that hosting providers have the technical expertise and a reliable network to deliver Windows Media 9 Series content. UpStream Networks received the Microsoft Media Certification after passing a stringent 30-day quality assurance test, which measured the performance and availability of its streaming services to end users worldwide.



“After measuring UpStream Networks’ streams for 30 days, Keynote verified that all streams were served from Windows Media Services 9 Series servers and had bit rates in accordance with the rigorous testing guidelines,” said Jason Bigue, director of engineering for streaming media, Keynote Systems, Inc. Based on these results, Keynote awarded UpStream Networks a StreamQ rating of A+, which was part of the Windows Media Certification list of requirements.



With customized solutions, UpStream Networks targets small and medium-sized businesses who want to add live and on-demand audio and video streaming to their web sites. Windows Media streaming solutions from UpStream Networks are immediately available. For more information, please contact UpStream Networks at www.UpStreamNetworks.com, or call 1-888-415-2777.



About UpStream Networks

UpStream Networks provides the fastest content distribution network possible, an easy-to-use media management platform, and responsive 24/7 assistance. The company’s straightforward, flexible solutions offer a reliable content delivery technology infrastructure. UpStream Networks is headquartered in San Francisco, one of the world’s top Internet centers.



