IVolatility Risk Management – New State-of-the-Art Solution of IVolatility.com

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2006 --Today an award winning revolutionary data service IVolatility.com launched its new product - IVolatility Risk Management (IV Risk Management).



IVolatility.com has been providing analytical services and historical volatility data to market professionals for more than 10 years and now is ready to present the new product for hedge funds, investment companies and desks, which is a real-time system and a single comprehensive solution, accumulating IVolatility.com’s long-term expertise and combining analytics, trading, risk management and sophisticated technology.



Being empowered by IVolatility.com, IV Risk Management system is integrated with IVolaitlity database, which provides implied volatilities, correlations, betas and other data for advanced risk analysis, and with real-time options and strategy scanners.



Based on advanced technology with complex infrastructure of third party data vendor’s servers and lines as well as multiple hardware servers for high performance, IV Risk Management however doesn’t require any installations on a client side. System is available as an ASP solution and run as a web-application, which makes it easy get started right away and support hereafter.



Alexander Ivanov, the CTO of IVolatility.com comments: “We are pleased to present our new solution, which is a result of our IVolatility.com team work. The system uses historical and real-time data provided by IVolatility.com platform, which makes it invaluable for professional traders. We believe that IVolatility Risk Management will help traders to manage their trading activity more effectively and allow them to make better, more profitable trading decision”.



About IVolatility.com



IVolatility.com is an award-winning, revolutionary data service that provides all the information required by equity options traders for pre-trade analysis, post-trade decision support and risk management. IVolatility.com’s database represents the most complete and accurate source of historical implied volatility (IV) and correlation data ever developed and can be accessed with a simple web browser or a direct data feed.

