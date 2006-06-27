New exclusive residential marina development in St Lucia

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2006 --Construction of a new residential marina development will commence in Rodney Bay, St Lucia early autumn. The Reserve will be an exclusive development consisting of only nine luxurious waterfront townhouses and residences overlooking Rodney Bay and with direct access to the private marina. The development will also have beautifully landscaped gardens and a large pool shared by the residents. Buyers are offered a complimentary one-year villa membership at The St Lucia Golf & Country Club.



St Lucia was recently voted by Condé Nast Traveller as one of the four most beautiful islands in the world. It is an island of great natural beauty with palm fringed beaches, elegant old plantation houses, mystical rainforests, and soft tropical air. Rodney Bay is located at the northern tip of St. Lucia and the inlet is considered one of the Caribbean’s best marinas with a well-sheltered lagoon. The residential areas surrounding the bay are the most desirable on the island. It boasts a strategic position close to beaches, hotels, restaurants, bars, supermarkets, banks and boutiques as well as its proximity to The St Lucia Golf & Country Club which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. The area is also surrounded by the most beautiful Caribbean beaches.



With just nine luxury townhouses and residences overlooking the sea, this community will offer idyllic Caribbean living for its owners amidst spectacular tropical vegetation. Designed with accents of the Caribbean’s colonial history, the spacious two- and three-bedroom residences will range from 1,510 sq.ft to 3,115 sq.ft and will be finished with some of the finest Italian fittings. All units will feature an expansive, fully fitted open-plan kitchen, laundry area, powder room, dining room, lounge and patio area as well as air-conditioning, satellite TV and Wi-Fi internet connection. All residences will have sea-view. The development also has a private marina; each with private pier and boat mooring; 40 ft. x 12 ft. (13 metres x 3.6 metres)



Prices start from US$590,000 to US$950,000 and represent an excellent investment opportunity in real estate in St Lucia. St Lucia has a well-established real estate market, but buyers get more for their money compared to more popular islands such as Barbados. Buyers have many of the same advantages of Barbados but property prices in St Lucia are currently 60-65% of the price in Barbados. This gap is likely to narrow in the next 10-15 years. Financing is available for The Reserve with Scotiabank up to 75%. All units are sold with a freehold ownership.



The developer is a well-established Italian contractor, who has been in St Lucia for more than 30 years. They have been involved in projects in Switzerland and Central America. Construction is expected to begin before end of September 2006 and the development is scheduled to be completed in second half of 2007.



Signature Properties have carved a unique niche: exceptional properties for exceptional people. The company is specialised in selling and sourcing exceptional real estate in highly-desirable locations across the world.



The founders of Signature Properties Worldwide have worked extensively in the property and hospitality markets across the UK, Europe, Asia, the USA, Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean. Over the years, they have built an enviable reputation as professionals, possessing a true understanding of the global luxury property market.



