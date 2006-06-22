Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Obtains Air Permit For Mobile Crushing Plant

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2006 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition services, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, recently obtained an air pollution permit for their mobile crushing plant for the State of New Jersey.



For environmental reasons and cost savings, clients have been increasingly requesting the onsite crushing of concrete, brick, masonry and asphalt to be utilized as backfill onsite. The benefits of onsite crushing of materials (concrete, masonry, brick and asphalt) are:



· Environmentally friendly - conserves landfill space

· Client saves money by not having to export materials offsite for recycling

· Client saves money by not having to import backfill materials

· Crushed materials can be used as structural and non structural fill



To meet the increasing demand for onsite crushing, Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. applied to the State of New Jersey for an Air Pollution Control Pre-Construction Permit for their Eagle Crusher Company, Inc. Ultra Max Impactor 1000-15CV Mobile Crushing Plant. The mobile crushing plant is a 3-stage unit with a 36 inch discharge conveyor, stacking conveyors 36 inches by 50 feet and is capable of crushing 200 tons per hour of concrete, masonry, brick or asphalt. The New Jersey Department of Environmental protection (NJDEP) issued Dallas Contracting a permit (Facility ID Number 18557) for a Mobile Crushing unit with dust suppression system.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Selective Demolition, Dismantlement, Equipment Removals, Equipment Salvage, Scrap Metal Recycling and Building Demolition.



