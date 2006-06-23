Dial Help Takes on a New Logo Design in Celebration of its 35th Anniversary

Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2006 --Dial Help, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides 24-hour crisis intervention services to the citizens of Michigan State and the Upper Peninsula. Recently, they updated their logo design with LogoBee.com to assist in the growth of their programs and services.



The mission of Dial Help is to promote the physical, emotional and social well-being to their community by providing crisis intervention, counseling, education and training with the philosophy of “helping others help themselves.” They are one of only four crisis prevention centers in the State of Michigan, and the only one in the Upper Peninsula region. They handle close to 30,000 requests each year, and employ an in-house staff of approximately 22 people.



Dial Help takes pride in the fact that all of their employees are fully qualified and trained in crisis intervention. Every counselor has a minimum of a university degree, and undergoes an intense period of training and job shadowing before providing counseling and intervention to clients. They also employ a variety of specialists, including a Victim Services Coordinator and a specialized Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).



The organization has been growing, and has recently expanded to offer psychotherapy and counseling to needy individuals and families. The program is designed as low-cost alternative to privatized counseling services not covered by insurance, while maintaining the same high-quality level of therapy. Members of Dial Help have also been collaborating with local schools and communities, providing kids with age-appropriate education seminars covering a range of topics such as substance abuse, anger management and life skills training.



To celebrate their 35th anniversary and continued success, Dial Help decided to update the logo it had been using for many years. This was facilitated by a logo design contest that was put on by LogoBee.com earlier this year. This allowed them to have their logo professionally re-designed. In the end, Dial Help changed their graphic icon from a tree to an abstract bridge, and updated their slogan from “Rooted in the Upper Peninsula Since 1971,” to “24-Hour crisis response, victim services prevention, education, and counseling.” The logo was given the finishing touch with a modernized font.



After 35 years of continued service, Dial Help continues to rely on the monetary and volunteer support of the community. It is hoped that with the help of the new logo design and slogan, Dial Help will be able to better communicate their mission and services to clients, the public and their volunteers.



