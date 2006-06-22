Three Lavish Hampers Are Introduced For the English Summer Season

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2006 --The Landmark London Hotel introduced quintessential wicker hamper selections to ensure lavish outdoor dining for summer event goers.



The Landmark has created three different styles of summer hamper, including a Champagne & Sparkle Hamper for the girls; Wine Tasting Hamper for the boys; and a Traditional Hamper for those seeking classic refreshments.



The wicker hamper baskets, which are complete with a beautiful array of dishes and refreshments, a tartan rug, china plates, glassware, and cream linen napkins and a tablecloth, will suit any summer occasion from a day at Henley Royal Regatta, to an evening at Glyndebourne. For guests dining in Regents Park, which is only a short stroll from the hotel, a private butler will set up the picnic.



Perfect for a day out with the girls is the Champagne & Sparkle Summer Hamper, which is priced at £225.00 for two people. This includes Taittinger Champagne and fresh peach juice - so you can make your own Bellini Cocktails - a selection of finger sandwiches, wraps, cold cuts of chicken, delicious salads, plump strawberries, a summer fruit compote and mineral water.



For the wine lovers amongst you the Wine Tasting Summer Hamper offers three half bottles of specially selected wines. The white, red and dessert wines will be chosen to complement the dishes offered within the hamper. Dishes will include pasta salads, a smoked salmon platter, cold cuts of assorted meats, farmer’s pie and mini-fruit tarts. Priced at £225.00 for two people, the hamper comes complete with water and tasting notes for the wines.



The Traditional Summer Hamper has a selection of dishes such as a salmon terrine, cold cuts of honey-roasted ham, Scottish beef, traditional farmhouse cheeses, piccalilli, home-baked bread, summer puddings, and summer fruits in Champagne jelly. For a little refreshment, Champagne, bottled English beers and mineral water are also included. This is priced at £225.00 for two people.



The Landmark London, situated in fashionable Marylebone, is one of the UK’s most prestigious hotels. Its five red star AA rating and RAC Gold Ribbon award reflect the high standard of its service throughout.



To reserve a hamper, please call The Landmark London on 020 7631 8000.



