StartupNation Teams with PR Newswire and Rembrandt Communications to Offer Small Business PR Packages

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2006 --StartupNation, www.startupnation.com, announced today that they have teamed with public relations and writing expert Melanie Rembrandt of Rembrandt Communications, www.rembrandtwrites.com, and PR Newswire, www.prnewswire.com, to offer various, public relations packages specifically for small businesses. As the featured guest on StartupNation Radio July 1, 2006, Melanie will discuss the new package benefits, answer caller questions and provide tips for obtaining publicity on a startup budget.



In addition to the new, online community and entrepreneur forum, StartupNation members can take advantage of PR Newswire's services through their PR Toolkit, a site that also contains practical information on how to get started using PR Newswire, as well as day-to-day public relations tips and tactics.



“Public relations is a cost-effective way to get the word out about your business, as well as build credibility,” states Rich Sloan, StartupNation Co-founder. “Through this new partnership, entrepreneurs can access discounts on valuable public relations and writing services to help them build their businesses.”



When:

Saturday, July 1, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)



If you are unable to listen live, access a download or podcast of the show at www.startupnation.com/pages/radio starting Monday, July 3, 2006.



For station listing and online streaming details, visit StartupNation Radio www.startupnation.com/pages/radio.



Connect with the StartupNation Community to ask questions, talk to the experts, meet fellow entrepreneurs, and get connected with key contacts: www.startupnation.com/pages/community/index.asp.



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through StartupNation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



About PR Newswire

Now in its 52nd year, PR Newswire Association LLC (http://www.prnewswire.com) provides electronic distribution, targeting, measurement and broadcast services on behalf of some 40,000 corporate, government, association, labor, non-profit, and other customers worldwide. Using PR Newswire, these organizations reach a variety of critical audiences including the news media, the investment community, government decision-makers, and the general public with their up-to-the-minute, full-text news developments.



Established in 1954, PR Newswire has offices in 11 countries and routinely sends its customers' news to outlets in 135 countries and in more than 40 languages. Utilizing the latest in communications technology, PR Newswire content is considered a mainstay among news reporters, investors and individuals who seek breaking news from the source. PR Newswire's leading services include ProfNet Experts(SM), eWatch(TM), MEDIAtlas(TM), Search Engine Visibility (SEV), MediaRoom, MediaSense(TM) and MultiVu(TM). PR Newswire is a subsidiary of United Business Media plc of London.



About Rembrandt Communications, LLC

Founded by writer and publicity expert Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications offers targeted media relations and copywriting services to help businesses increase brand awareness and sales. Whether it’s a press release, direct marketing package or complete publicity plan, Rembrandt Communications provides numerous services to fit specific needs and obtain results. For more information, visit www.rembrandtwrites.com.



