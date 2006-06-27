Winn Technology Group Produces 341 Registrations for CIO Seminars

Palm Harbor, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2006 --Winn Technology Group, a leading marketer of business-to-business technology products & services, is pleased to announce that it has produced 341 registrations on behalf of a client in support of a series of executive luncheon seminars.



This client develops software that creates and manages virtual machines – computer functions spread across multiple systems that act as one. The world’s largest companies use this client’s solutions to simplify their IT, fully leverage their existing computing investments, and respond faster to ever-changing business demands. More than four million users and 20,000 corporate customers of all types use this client’s software, including 99 of the Fortune 100 companies.



The seminar series spanned eight major metropolitan areas – Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, D.C., Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and San Francisco. Target contacts for the program were Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Officer, and Vice President of Information Technology in companies with greater than $250 million in annual revenues.



Winn Technology Group engaged in outbound calling to promote the events, collecting registrations over the phone and via responses to promotional emails that were sent. Three to five days prior to each seminar, Winn placed confirmation calls to the registrants to find out if any schedule conflicts would prevent them from attending.



LynnMarie Waguespack, the Senior Project Manager for this client’s outsourced marketing programs, was reached for comment, “The seminars were all highly successful, and in many cases, they were overbooked…These events targeted C-Level and VP Level executives at mid-market and enterprise level organizations. It’s pretty tough just to catch these busy people live on the phone in most cases, so the client was very happy that we could meet and exceed their expectations, and so am I!”



Winn Technology Group Inc. is a privately-held marketing solutions company headquartered in Palm Harbor, Florida. Focusing exclusively on the technology marketplace, Winn has earned the respect of major technology corporations who continually subscribe to its B2B marketing services including Lead Management, Database Solutions, Event Management, and Primary Market Research.


