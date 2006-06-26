360training and NetDimensions Join Forces for On-Demand Learning Management

Wan Chai, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2006 --360training, the leading provider of e-learning compliance and courseware solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with NetDimensions, the award winning developer of the Enterprise Knowledge Platform (EKP) Learning Management System (LMS).



360training will bolster its current corporate solutions e-learning portfolio by offering on-demand versions of the NetDimensions EKP family of LMS products.



Deemed "bullet-proof" by the brandonhall.com research team, the EKP LMSs will be deployed over the same data center infrastructure that 360training has built to serve over a quarter of a million learners annually through its current network of online education centers.



"While the e-learning industry continues to consolidate, LMS buyers are still plagued by marketing hype and 'large-license-fees-up-front' and price intensive 'software-as-a-service' models which can result in the negative ROI we've all read about in the trade press," stated Albert Lilly, Chief Marketing Officer for 360training.



"We're about to change those models and we selected NetDimensions to partner with because of the company's passion for software engineering and solid track record pleasing multinational customers," Lilly added.



Through the alliance, 360training will aggressively advocate on-demand access to a broad range of LMS suites using a Bronze, Silver or Gold subscription model starting at less than $300 a month. The new on-demand solutions will cover the spectrum of talent and compliance management needs for the small and mid-sized business to the global enterprise.



Recognized as one of the top-rated LMSs in overall customer satisfaction by Bersin & Associates, EKP is used by heavyweight multinational corporations such as HSBC, ING, ABN AMRO, and Cathay Pacific.



"We are delighted to be working with 360training, one of the top firms in the field," said NetDimensions Chief Executive Officer Jay Shaw. "A partnership like this, designed to give clients top-quality, hosted solutions at reasonable prices, well, it's a great thing."



Shaw added, "360training's reach and expertise, coupled with EKP's rock-solid architecture, means clients get a solution that works; what they need when they need it. This is where the industry is heading and we're leading. This is good news for clients."



About 360training

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, 360training services more than 400 clients and has trained over a million users through an integrated technology, content and services strategy helping organizations and their learners successfully manage their career, compliance and certification requirements in a wide variety of industries. 360training's customers include leading organizations such as Guaranty Bank, IBC, Trammell Crow Company, Centex Homes, Duke Energy and more. For more information, visit www.360training.com.



About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions provides learning management systems for global enterprises. The company's web-based learning and knowledge management software solutions deliver and manage corporate training, assessment and certification programs, as well as help clients around the world address growing regulatory compliance needs. NetDimensions' client roster includes multinational companies such as Cathay Pacific, HSBC, ING and South Africa Telkom. For additional information on NetDimensions, please visit www.netdimensions.com.

