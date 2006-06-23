ERP Software Encompix Provides Accuracy at Big Sky Engineering

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2006 --Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Located in Verona, Wisconsin, just outside of Madison in south-central Wisconsin, Big Sky provides a full range of services from engineering related services to complete turnkey automated systems. With Blue Sky growing rapidly, it became clear that a combination of QuickBooks and spreadsheets could not keep pace nor provide the business with the control and information it needed.



Peter Dettmer, sales and technology manager, led the implementation team, and after three and a half months Blue Sky went live on Encompix, finally dropping all the old systems in January 2006.



According to Dettmer, Blue Sky is already seeing big benefits from using Encompix. "The biggest benefit we've seen so far is that information is now available to everyone in the organization. Due to the limitations of our previous systems, purchase order information was only available to one person. No one else knew whether or not a purchase order had been placed. Also, we now have true actual costs for our products, and this will help us improve the accuracy of our estimates in the future."



Big Sky Engineering was formed in 1997 with the goal of providing economical automation solutions to the ever-changing packaging industry.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.

With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



Melissa Stahley

Made2Manage Systems

(317) 249-1270

mstahley@made2manage.com

www.made2manage.com



Roger Meloy

Encompix Inc.

(513) 733-0066, ext. 13

rmeloy@encompix.com

www.encompix.com



