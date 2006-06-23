Pad Print Machinery of Vermont Winner Thrilled With Harley

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2006 --Chicago, IL- Recently, Robert Wilson of Niles America Wintech had his stars align just the right way for him to win and win big. He rode back to Kentucky on a brand new machine! In an attempt to attract 2006 International Plastics Showcase visitors to the company’s display area at McCormick Place Exhibition Hall in Chicago this week, Julian Joffe, president and founder of Pad Print Machinery of Vermont decided to do something bold---his company gave away a brand new 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.



To help publicize the Harley Sweepstakes, the company enlisted the services of Scooter Media, a Beverly Hills, CA company that sends an army of scooters festooned with mini-billboards to attract attention at large-scale events. The strategy paid off.



“In three days, we collected more than 3000 entries,” said Joffe. “I really wanted to do something big. This is the biggest show of the year for us, and with 2000 other exhibitors fighting for attention, I wanted to make sure we had plenty of traffic at our display.” The show attracts more than 75,000 plastic’s industry professionals from over 100 countries.



Along with continuous live demonstrations of seven different models of their high-tech pad printers, decorating everything from ping-pong balls, wine corks, tape measure, Frisbees, highlighting markers and hard hats, Pad Print Machinery of Vermont also chose NPE to unveil the XD-400-1 Digital Printer, the company’s newest addition. The XD-400-1 employs a piezo crystal that receives an electrical charge. The resulting flex forces ink out of a nozzle and onto the surface. “Because it’s digital, changing the printed image is accomplished with a couple keystrokes, which saves an enormous amount of time on the production floor,” explained Joffe.



To view the full range of Pad Print Machinery of Vermont products and their portfolio, point your browser to www.padprintmachinery.com.



About Pad Print Machinery of Vermont

Julian Joffe is the founder and president of Pad Print of Vermont. Although Joffe earned his degree in zoology, he had had a penchant for manufacturing as a result of the many hours he spent tinkering in his father’s workshop in South Africa as a youth. Upon graduation from University in 1976, he went to work in his father’s textile business and subsequently took over leadership of the company---expanding the business to include pad printing. In 1981, citing strong philosophical differences with the apartheid government, Joffe moved his family to United States and, in 1985, embarked on an alliance with COMEC Italia. He founded COMEC USA in a pre-world war one building in Yonkers, NY.



Over the next ten years business flourished. However, Joffe began to feel the magnetism of the New England way of life beckon. In 1994, he could no longer resist the urge to live a simpler, more enriched lifestyle and moved to Vermont.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont was born in what had been, during the fifties and sixties, the sole movie theater in picturesque Manchester, VT. As the company continued to grow in both number of employees and amount of machines being built at any given point in time, they began to suffer a terminal case of claustrophobia. A concerted search for an appropriately-sized facility in southern or central Vermont finally paid off and, in 2003, they moved into a new 22,500 square foot building located in East Dorset, Vermont just five miles north of the cramped quarters in the old theater.



The new airy and spacious hi-tech facility has a reception area, a large showroom, Machine Shop, Graphics Department, Plate Department, Ink Department, Sales Department, Shipping Department, and administrative offices. For many Pad Print employees, it has become a home away from home. The Pad Print team now comprises 32 highly-skilled and motivated individuals with an incredible sense of team spirit. Their experience in the pad printing industry is second to none.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont’s newest pad printing machines have combined technologies from the latest innovations in mechanical engineering and electronics. These machines are servo controlled and are extremely fast, extremely precise, and extremely reliable. PPMoV has led the pad printing industry with such breakthrough innovations as the ability to print on medical devices as small as .01 inch to fully automated eight-color machines.



In pursuing the goal of perfection in Customer Service and Satisfaction, the company constantly pushes the edge of the envelope and discovers more and more ways to incorporate pad printing into the customer manufacturing process. They look forward to the next 100 years.



MEDIA CONTACT: pr@capcreative.com

COMPANY CONTACT: info@padprintmachinery.com or Call 800-272-7764













