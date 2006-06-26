Tritone: Expands K-12 Music Educational Offering

Burnaby, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2006 --Tritone, a division of Great West Music (1987) Ltd. located in Burnaby, British Columbia is a music education innovator and provider of music education services, curricula and applied music technology. The company announces the release of a new web site and revised K-12 music education courses.



Today TRITONEMUSIC.COM released its new web site, www.tritonemusic.com and phase one of “Tritone Music Academy” (TMA) in time for the 2006 school year. “Pop Keyboard Course” is the initial introduction and will be followed shortly by our “Junior Music Course”; both are a result of extensive research and development that spans over 20 years.



Tritone is now responding to an increased demand from schools and districts by addressing an important need in contemporary music education. After many years of success in the commercial education field, and 3 revised editions ensuring the highest of standards, Tritone courses are now available for general use. These courses have certainly proven their worthiness and have demonstrated a long lasting popularity that is unique in the world of keyboard courses.



Great West Music / Tritone began work on the project with the goal being to design innovative and popular keyboard methods that would offer a more enjoyable alternative to traditional curricula. Currently established internationally in commercial music education centers and tested in a number of public school systems, Tritone programs have been endorsed by leading post secondary institutions, attesting to the quality that TMA has achieved. Tritone believes this new release for general use will be a benefit to schools looking for innovative content to inspire teachers and students.



“Pop Keyboard Program" consists of five course books - Introduction through Program 4 - with supporting materials, theory and activity books, and detailed teachers guides. The Pop Keyboard curriculum supports K-12 learning outcomes and integrates modern keyboarding methods by supporting education with applications of new state-of-the-art technology.



No other keyboard program has guides that are as thorough and useful to the teacher than those available to the TMA music teacher. The guides, available in a convenient CD format, include everything from detailed lesson plans to parent handouts and supplementary worksheets. Having been developed and tested by experienced music teachers, they are subsequently realistic, practical, and intended solely for the purpose of making the teachers’ job easier and the students’ experience more enjoyable. This important feature of the course will make all teachers, regardless of experience, more effective and successful.



Training seminars can be scheduled to help schools understand the program and modern teaching methods, and provide insight by developing new teaching skills for music education and technology.



Tritone products address not only the music educational component that meets state educational standards, but also offer additional courses that feature interactive online instruction, web-based real-time performance evaluation and data tracking in a managed learning environment.



Tritone Music Academy resources are published and distributed by Hal Leonard Publishing Co. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin www.halleonard.com



