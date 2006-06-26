IndustrialLeaders.com Now Offers Castings As Part Of Its Online Industrial Buying Guide

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2006 --IndustrialLeaders.com, an international buying guide for engineers and other industrial and technical buyers, today announced it launched another directory that focuses exclusively on the casting industry.



The directory offers a large variety of castings, including investment, sand, continuous, centrifugal, lost wax, precision, gravity die, pressure die, turbine, four slide and other castings. All of which are available in a wide range of materials such as steel, brass, bronze, aluminum, copper, ductile iron, stainless steel, gray iron, carbon steel and many other metals and alloys.



The castings available in the directory are suitable for manufacturers, designers and engineers of industrial equipment, construction machinery, plastic components, rubber products, machine tools, hand tools, hardware, fasteners, tubing, enclosures and many other products.



Instant access to all castings offered on IndustrialLeaders.com is available at, Castings Directory & Buying Guide.



"We have manufacturers of castings from dozens of countries in our directory, many of which are ISO certified and leading producers in their region," says Conrad Bailey, business director of IndustrialLeaders.com. “Whether you are looking for a casting manufacturer in Canada, United States, India, Brazil, China, United Kingdom or anywhere else for that matter, IndustrialLeaders.com will help you find exactly what you're looking for."



According to Bailey, IndustrialLeaders.com gives users the ability to explore multiple industrial buying guides from nearly every page on the site, making it a very resourceful tool for anyone sourcing for castings, and a wide range of other industrial supplies, equipment and machinery.



Bailey added, "We are extremely pleased to offer such a complete directory that focuses on quality rather than quantity. Unlike other industrial directories and buying guides, the majority of manufacturers and industrial suppliers listed with us are leading producers in their industry."



About IndustrialLeaders.com



IndustrialLeaders.com is a Web based industrial buying guide and directory, and a division of 'Worldwide Industrial Marketplace,' an international network of industrial portals reaching thousands of engineers, importers and technical buyers monthly.



Qualified manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products are invited to list their company free of charge at, www.IndustrialLeaders.com

