Cost Management Implementation Team Expands at aPriori

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2006 --aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



The firm anticipates huge staff growth for the remainder of 2006. The firm is presently looking to add Implementation Engineers. An Implementation Engineer is a key member in an implementation team that delivers the aPriori cost management platform to a customer and assists the customer, driving quantifiable value in their organization. Implementation Engineers are responsible for data gathering, training, configuring the solution, and helping drive system adoption. A critical component of solution configuration is building virtual production environments (VPEs), which are models of a customer's manufacturing facilities. These VPEs allow customers to assess, control, and reduce its product costs from the beginning of and throughout product development cycles.



Implementations are typically short-term engagements lasting twelve weeks and require a combination of working at the customer facility and at aPriori's Concord office. 40 to 60% travel is required.



Additionally, Implementation Engineers may help during the sales process in the delivery of aPriori strategic value assessments (aSVAs), which allow prospects to confirm the financial and strategic value that aPriori can bring them prior to engaging in a full solution rollout.



The aPriori cost management platform uses innovative, patent protected technologies, and is capable of using design information driven off of MCAD geometry. Additionally the ability to model production facilities (including machine capabilities, raw materials, and facility cost structure) and the specific cost accounting methodologies, accurate predictive, allow “forward looking” real time cost estimates.



Contact:

John Busa

aPriori

978-371-2006

jbusa@apriori.com



