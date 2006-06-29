Tired of Expensive "Guru" Marketing Solutions that Don't Deliver?

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2006 --After spending thousands of dollars learning how to market on the internet and having nothing to show for it, Jinger Jarrett had had enough.



Although she had learned how to run a successful business on the internet, and she was making money, she believed that she could make a whole lot more.



Unsubscribing from all of the "internet marketing gurus'" lists was one of the best things she ever did.



"I woke up one morning and realized that I was reading the same emails every time I opened my email. Even worse, I could always tell what the next "trend" in internet marketing would be. The gurus invent a new trend every time they need to sell a new product or service, and their offers are never cheap. I was sick of it."



Jarrett, a former military and newspaper journalist, decided it was time to to find out how to get the most out of internet marketing without having to spend any money doing it.



She read books on building expert status, talked to fellow marketers she trusted, and learned how to combine content writing with marketing, including search engine optimization. She even spent several hundred dollars taking Web CEO's certification course to learn search engine optimization.



She learned three things about internet marketing:



1. Much of the information circulated by the internet marketing "gurus" is nothing more than recycling offline marketing information into digital media. The "gurus" never share their real secrets because they're afraid of the competition.



2. The "gurus" toot more than one free way of marketing on the internet. When they do, there is either some type of trick involved, like using unsolicited commercial emails in the 90s, and more recently blog and ping. Most of the methods they claim expertise in, they don't even use. Searching for their articles and not finding any was proof.



3. Certain marketing methods always work, and just about all of them are free. If you understand how the internet works, and you stick to those marketing techniques, you can build valuable customer focused content for your site. You can optimize your content for the search engines to help you get targeted traffic. If you write and promote enough content, eventually you create a viral marketing strategy for your business that continues to drive traffic to your website even when you aren't marketing.



By building and using an effective content strategy, you can unleash a viral, and passive, marketing strategy that will drive traffic to your site years from now.



When she started using content to drive her marketing strategy, that's when her business really took off. That's when "Internet Marketing for Free" was born.



She built a blog around the idea, and now it's the number one site for the search term "Internet Marketing for Free", as well as ranking highly for other search terms.



Her articles have been read in over 40 countries throughout the world, as well as being published in some of the top publications online, including Web Pro News and others. In any given week, her articles are circulated to one million readers or more, and her articles have been published on thousands of sites throughout the internet, as well as in ebooks, books, and newspapers.



Writing articles and other content helped boost her business, and she's still gets emails about articles she's written years ago.



Besides boosting her profits, she slashed her marketing costs to zero.



Now she's showing others how to use these same marketing techniques.



Recently, she wrote an interview for Blog Critics on Chris Ellington of Article Marketer, http://www.articlemarketer.com. Within hours her interview with Ellington was included on both Google News and Yahoo News and ranked number one for the search terms article writing, article promotion, and article marketing.



Jarrett has assisted Ellington, as well as other site owners, in raising their rankings in the search engines by promoting these sites as resources in her articles. This resulted Article Marketer ranking in the top 10,000 sites on Alexa, as well as thousands of dollars in additional revenue for Jarrett and her business partners.



