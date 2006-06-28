Experienced Paralegal Joins the Kavinoky Law Firm

Woodland Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2006 --The Kavinoky Law Firm, a California-based criminal defense firm, recently hired a paralegal to help those accused of DUI successfully navigate the DMV process.



Steve Hariton, The Kavinoky Law Firm’s most recent paralegal, completed the paralegal certification program at UCLA extension in cooperation with UCLA Law School. After receiving this certification, he worked at the Los Angeles City Attorneys’ office and for two private law firms. In those positions, he gained experience in both civil litigation and criminal defense litigation.



“I’m really excited about Steve joining our team,” said Darren Kavinoky, founding partner of The Kavinoky Law Firm. “His experience will certainly be an asset to our clients.”



Hariton will be assisting clients retain driving privileges after being arrested for DUI.



For more information, contact Angie Rupert at (818) 346-4646 or angie@nocuffs.com.

