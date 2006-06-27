ceTe Software Releases Version 4.0 of DynamicPDF™ Products for Java

Columbia, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2006 --ceTe Software, a company which specializes in components for real-time PDF generation and manipulation, announced the availability of new versions of their DynamicPDF™ product line for the Java platform. The new releases, DynamicPDF™ Generator v4.0 for Java and DynamicPDF™ Merger v4.0 for Java, add functionality such as linearization (fast web-view), creation of interactive form fields, PDF/X and prepress support, XMP, PDF417 bar codes, JavaScript, ordered and unordered lists, etc. Additionally, many improvements have been made to the existing features. The DynamicPDF™ products allow software developers to provide PDF content dynamically from enterprise applications for presentation, distribution or archiving. These products are offered with flexible licensing including royalty-free developer licensing and server-based licensing.



About DynamicPDF™ Generator v4.0 for Java



DynamicPDF™ Generator v4.0 for Java is a class library in the form of a JAR file. Software developers can integrate this with their projects to create PDF documents from their code. PDF documents are created dynamically in much the same way that JSP/Servlets create HTML pages dynamically. This PDF API provides an easy-to-use object model with a host of built in page elements to make content creation and layout easy. The updated version 4.0 includes a long list of new features and has improved memory management.



With DynamicPDF™ Generator, PDF documents can be generated straight to a file, byte array, Web page or Stream object. The object model is intuitive and easy-to-learn, yet at the same time is very effective. A free Community Edition of this product can be downloaded from the company website.



About DynamicPDF™ Merger v4.0 for Java



DynamicPDF™ Merger v4.0 for Java includes DynamicPDF™ Generator v4.0. In addition to Generator features, it provides a host of functionality so that software developers can do many things to PDF documents through their applications, such as - merging, splitting, stamping, form-filling, and encrypting them. The updated version 4.0 provides many new features such as retention of annotations, preservation of bookmarks, addition of interactive form fields to existing PDF documents, and preservation of document level JavaScript. A free Evaluation version of Merger can be downloaded from the company website.



About ceTe Software



ceTe Software has been developing quality software components and applications for customers since 1997. They have over seven years of experience in the field of PDF related components. ceTe Software is located in Columbia, Maryland, USA and their website is http://www.cete.com



Contact: Andrew Cochran

+1 410-772-8620

acochran@cete.com

