Linux Runs Windows Applications Seamlessly with 2X ApplicationServer

RedHat, Suse, Ubuntu and other Linux distribution users can now run Windows applications seamlessly on their desktop with 2X ApplicationServer's Linux client. 2X ApplicationServer is available for free for up to 5 applications at: http://www.2x.com/applicationserver/application-publishing.htm.



Until now, Linux users could only run Windows applications using Windows simulation software (e.g. WINE). This type of software is typically difficult to configure and only works with a limited number of applications. In addition, this generally would only support older versions. With 2X ApplicationServer however, any Windows application can be tunneled via RDP onto a Linux desktop.



“With the 2X ApplicationServer Linux client, deploying Linux on the desktop becomes more realistic, since you can continue to use Windows applications which don’t have a Linux version” said Niko Makris, 2X President.



2X ApplicationServer tunnels any Windows application onto remote desktops, including a Linux desktop, without the need to install the application onto each user's machine. This saves significantly on administration and support.



2X is offering a free 5 application license of 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services available at: http://www.2x.com/applicationserver/application-publishing.htm. Organizations can install applications onto one central server and use 2X ApplicationServer to seamlessly tunnel up to 5 applications per server onto remote desktops.



2X Software Ltd - 2X - is a company developing software for the booming server-based computing market. Thin client computing controls spiraling PC management costs, centralizes application and desktop management, improves security and performance and allows users to work remotely. The company’s product line includes: 2X ThinClientServer for Windows/Linux, 2X LoadBalancer for Terminal Services/Citrix, 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services and 2X SecureRDP for Windows Terminal Services. 2X is a privately held company with offices in Frankfurt, Cyprus, UK and Malta. Its management team is backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. 2X is a Microsoft and RedHat partner. For more information visit: www.2x.com, www.2xsoftware.de, www.2xsoftware.it, www.2xsoftware.fr, www.2xsoftware.es.



