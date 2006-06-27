New On-Line Design Tool

Bowling Green, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2006 --Century Marketing announces the successful launch of PMT™ Profit Making Technology™, an online Design Tool that allows users to create and order their own custom printed products on the Internet. First released in October 2005 on the website of a major packaging distributor, Nashville Wraps, this upgraded tool is now available to distributors and affiliates who want to offer design and ordering capabilities for custom printed products for their website visitors.



According to Century’s Wholesale Markets Vice President, Robert Petrie, "The single biggest problem with custom label orders has always been the complexity, confusion and time required to design and order labels for the amount of revenue a distributor receives. For example, the PMT Design Tool allows a client to go to the web any hour of the day, and design their own custom labels by selecting material and imprint colors, borders, typestyles, and logos.” If the client already has a logo to use in the design, Century’s Smart Art Process™ allows them to upload their artwork, no matter how poor the resolution is, and a high resolution 300 dpi piece of artwork is created which will allow more detailed and intricate imprinting capabilities.



Petrie explains the success of the PMT Design tool launch, “By providing an on-line tool that eliminates the need for contact between the client and the customer, and which also shortens the lead time by letting the client proof their own designs on-line, we have created a revolutionary leap in technology that allows our customers to spend less time and make more profits on custom printed products than they ever thought possible.”



For additional information or a sample demonstration of the product, contact Robert Petrie at 800-872-8182 ext. 3030 or e-mail Robert at rpetrie@pmtprofits.com or visit the website at www.pmtprofits.com.







