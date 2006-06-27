Dennis Schmedlen Celebrates 16th Year with ERP Software TGI

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2006 --Dennis Schmedlen has been Vice President of Consulting Services for Technology Group International for over sixteen years. He joined Scott Smith and Bob Goldstine in starting TGI in 1990. At TGI’s origin, he was instrumental in forming TGI’s consulting services department and guiding application development and the evolution of system architecture. Today Schmedlen manages both TGI’s technical and project manager staff.



TGI’s ERP solution, Enterprise 21 is ranked among the best in several industry sectors including food manufacturing, distribution, and building products. The company is enjoying significant growth as other ERP vendors are swallowed up in the current wave of industry consolidation.



Schmedlen attended Oakland University where he received a B.A. in Business Administration. After holding positions as a System Analyst and Project Manager, Schmedlen joined Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation and served as their Director of Corporate Systems Development.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



