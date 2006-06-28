Euphoria Turns North Bay Into Canada's Smoothie Capital

North Bay, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2006 --North Bay is a small Northern Ontario town, not the sort of place you’d expect to be the "Smoothie Capital of Canada". But it all started in North Bay where, according to Euphoria, more smoothies are consumed per capita than anywhere else in Canada.



"Our modern life is so hectic and draining that we could all use a boost of energy and well-being," says Clayton Windatt of Euphoria Smoothies. "Euphoria’s smoothies and supplements do just that - preserve and better your health, and have you feeling happy and fulfilled all day long. We have been very fortunate with Euphoria in North Bay, our hometown, where it is a lifestyle choice for better health and fitness."



Euphoria’s popular smoothies are blended with 100 per cent natural fruit,packed with Coolest Whey Protein Isolate, and are made to order. They contain no preservatives. What’s more, they are flavorful and filling, so you can coast for hours on one smoothie. Euphoria’s smoothies come in a variety of sizes and flavors, from Banana Berry Breeze to Mocha Freeze.



Euphoria offers a range of boosters, such as ginseng, immune builder, stress buster and wheat grass juice, that can be added to any smoothie. Other healthy products include low fat gourmet stuffed pretzels, chai teas, gourmet coffees and an assortment of healthy snacks. Lucky customers can win free smoothies, Italian sodas, bubble drinks and chai tea by leaving their name and email id on Euphoria’s web site at http://www.euphoriasmoothies.com



About Euphoria Smoothies



Euphoria Smoothies, based out of North Bay, Ontario, Canada, was started in February 2004. The company offers a range of energizing, healthy food and beverages. Its flagship products, smoothies, are made out of 100 per cent natural fruit and contain no preservatives. Euphoria recently opened branches in Orangeville Ontario, Houston Texas, Plano Texas, Bryant Arkansas, Las Vegas Nevada, Liverpool United Kingdom as well as Dubai UAE.



Euphoria Smoothies is among the fastest growing smoothies and juice bar in North America. For more information, please visit http://www.euphoriasmoothies.com



