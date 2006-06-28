Get Ready for Summer at Auction it TODAY’s 8 New Drop-Off Stores

Brighton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2006 --Visit www.auctionittoday.com or stop by a local store to quickly and easily sell any-sized item to a global, online audience



What:

Auction it TODAY®, the full-service, eBay drop-off store that handles the entire eBay-selling process, opened eight new stores this month. Now with over 100 international locations, customers can stop by their local store and quickly and easily sell any-sized item to a global, online audience.



Why:

Clean out your rooms and make money fast by selling new and old items online. Auction it TODAY conducts the appropriate research, sells the item to a huge global audience 24/7 and then sends you a check!



Where:

New stores that opened in June 2006 include the following:



Hartford, WI

1257 Bell Ave.

Hartford, WI 53027

262-673-9000

general@auctionittoday95.com

Harvard, IL

55 N. Ayer St.



Harvard, IL 60033

815-943-5252

general@auctionittoday96-com

Hancock, MI

112 Quincy St.

Hancock, MI 49930

906-482-2349

general@auctionittoday87-com



Newberry, MI

2011 South Newberry Ave.

Newberry, MI 49868

906-293-3275

general@auctionittoday73-com

Kearney, NE

8 West 56th St., Suite F

Kearney, NE 68847

308-236-8564

general@auctionittoday93-com



London, OH

60 West High St.

London, OH 43140

740-852-0304

general@auctionittoday91-com

Mount Vernon, OH

201 South Main St.

Mount Vernon, OH 43050

740-397-5696

general@auctionittoday101-com



West Bend, WI

1605 S- Main St.

West Bend, WI 53095

262-335-2825

general@auctionittoday94-com

Cost:

$5.00 for any unsold item



See http://www.auctionittoday.com/thefees.php for more information.



Contact:

For more information or a store near you, visit www.auctionittoday.com or call 1-866-216-3666.



About Auction it TODAY

Founded in 2004 in Brighton, Michigan, Auction it TODAY (www.auctionittoday.com) is a full-service, eBay drop-off store that handles the entire, eBay-selling process. Auction it TODAY sells just about anything from small items, such as antiques and collectibles, to large items, such as airplanes and real estate. They also offer franchisees and small business owners the opportunity to run a global business on a local level with minimal overhead and maximum franchise-support and training. For more information, visit www.auctionittoday.com.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@auctionittoday.com, 1-866-216-3666



