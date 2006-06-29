Cabochon Selects DEACOM Software to Manage Both Construction Company and New Modular Plant

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2006 --Today Deacom, Inc. announces that Cabochon Construction & Development, Inc. has selected the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system to manage the processes of both its existing construction business and new start-up modular housing company, Transform LLC. The DEACOM ERP system will seamlessly link all functional areas within each operation as well as provide product configurator functionality, hsbCAD engineering software links, and Palm Pilot-based data collection for on-site work crews and drivers.



As a project-based manufacturer, Cabochon required a flexible software system to efficiently handle its progressive residential building needs, including consolidated financials and security restrictions for its two companies. The integrated, user-definable functional areas of DEACOM will allow management to view the accounting and operational activity of both businesses and limit individual user access to specific data. In addition, DEACOM’s detailed purchasing and production scheduling reports will help keep Cabochon and Transform minimally supplied to reduce associated inventory and labor costs.



Cabochon Construction will achieve full implementation by October of 2006. Transform, LLC is scheduled for a February, 2007 implementation of the DEACOM ERP system.



