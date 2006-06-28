BMC Capital Provides $1.3M Financing Expansion Loan for FedEx Property in Crestview, Fla.

Crestview, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2006 --BMC Capital announced that on Tuesday, June 27, 2006 it provided $1,285,000 in mortgage financing for expansion construction of a FedEx distribution and warehouse facility at located at 404 Brookmeade Drive in Crestview, Fla. The new expansion will add 12,300 sq ft. to the existing space to bring the total area of facility to more than 59,000 sq ft.



“This is one of the many properties we’ve handled in the Sunshine State,” says Carl Esrey, BMC Capital’s CEO. Esrey estimates that the firm will close 50 loans in Florida this year. He along with loan officer Mason Whitehead coordinated the financing for this property.



BMC Capital is a leading capital provider of single tenant properties and has an active practice in the sector nationwide. This transaction represents the third loan BMC has provided for a FedEx property year to date.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

4514 Cole Ave, Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75205



(214)526-7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



