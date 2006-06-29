Hotel and Gas Financing Guru Leah Alberti to join BMC Capital’s Phoenix Office

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2006 --Leah Alberti joined BMC Capital’s Phoenix office on Monday June 26, 2006, as a Vice President of loan origination. Alberti specializes in financing hotel and gas station real estate property and has had a successful 15-year tenure in the sector. In that time she has built a sizable client base and has earned numerous commendations for her excellent service. Alberti is considered one of the top five nationwide originators in small balance hotel lending.



“I know that my experience, knowledge and professionalism will help to grow BMC Capital’s market share while retaining the firm’s excellent reputation,” says Alberti.



"We are elated to have Leah join BMC Capital at this exciting time,” says Jonathan Morris, BMC Capital’s President. “She brings a lot to the firm via her experience as a loan officer and her proven track record. In particular, Leah will help us to expand our highly successful hospitality financing practice. We are excited to have her aboard.”



“This is a wonderful opportunity,” says Alberti. “I look forward to the challenges I’ll be facing with BMC Capital.”



About BMC Capital



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, commercial, and SBA mortgages in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



