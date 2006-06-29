Control Your Computer's Productivity with Actual Window Manager 4.0

Krasnoyarsk, Russian Federation -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2006 --Multitasking in Windows is a great technology that enables users to run more than one program at a time while having only one CPU. However it may also be a weakness. Too many running processes and tasks often reduce the processing power of your computer by consuming large amounts of CPU resources. Performance degrades to the point where your computer becomes extremely sluggish. So, what do we do? We raise and lower the process priority.



Changing the priority level allows you control how CPU resources are used. Windows provides six different priority levels, such as Low, Below Normal, Normal, Above Normal, High and Real-Time. By increasing the priorities for important programs and decreasing priorities for less important ones, users can make sure that the important process gets instant access to the CPU. This means it will be able to consume 100% of the CPU without being interrupted by less important processes, which leads to increased and more stable performance of an application.



Actual Window Manager is a Windows add-on that lets you tackle the too-many-applications-running problem with ease. After installation, it allows you to modify the priority of any application on the fly. Simply click on the Priority icon located on the titlebar of its window and select the required priority from the drop-down menu. You can do the same from the window menu. Priority can also be modified automatically in response to different events like an application launch, when a window is inactive or when it is minimized to the taskbar.



Let's say, for example, you need to make a backup copy of a DVD disk containing the life-critical data. DVD copying, as you know, is a very resource-intensive task that can make the computer sluggish. You launch a DVD converter like CloneDVD, click on the Priority icon on its titlebar and set the priority level as High. Now, the converter will get enough CPU resources to execute the task without any interruption or system failures. Besides, all other tasks will also be running in the background but will not cause any problems. Changing priority with Actual Window Manager turns into a one-click affair.



If you would like to know more about how to optimize your system performance without buying expensive hardware, you can read the article "How to make your computer work faster", which is located at http://www.ActualTools.com/articles/detail.php?ID=1096. Also, you can download an evaluation copy of Actual Window Manager and try changing the priority on your own. The download link is http://www.ActualTools.com/files/aimsetup.exe.



