Fernandez Capital Appoints Anthony Vellon to Executive Vice President of Human Resources

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2006 --Fernandez Capital LLC announced that Anthony Vellon will join the firm as its Executive Vice President of Human Resources, effective immediately.



Mr. Vellon has several years of human resources and operational experience, including over 10 years as the Chief Operating Officer of a New York City based non-profit organization named SEBC Cadet Corps. Most recently, he has worked in the private sector in which he had served as Director of Human Resources. As Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Mr. Vellon will report directly to Carlos T. Fernandez, president and chief executive officer of Fernandez Capital LLC.



"At Fernandez Capital, we consider Human Resources to be one of the most important parts of our operation," said Carlos T. Fernandez, president and chief executive officer of Fernandez Capital. "Anthony Vellon's exceptional technical skills, vision, and leadership experience will enable Fernandez Capital to attract and develop the world's best talent for years to come."



Mr. Vellon was born in Puerto Rico and holds a Bachelor's degree in Management with a concentration in Human Resources from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York.



About Fernandez Capital:



Fernandez Capital LLC is a private investment firm that invests in extraordinary entrepreneurs and promising companies that are currently in the early stages of business. The firm's industry focus is on traditional media, new media, and Internet business services. It is a limited liability corporation formed in the state of Delaware of the United States with principal offices located in New York City.



