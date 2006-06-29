With Supply Management, Technology Rules According to Patricia Moody

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2006 --Technology may not necessarily be the be-all and end-all. But in the supply management space, it’s certainly the quickest and most direct route to cutting costs and improving profitability. Patricia Moody profile Datacraft Solutions in a recent article and showed how with the right people and processes in place technology can deliver stunning performance results. In Supply Chain Management Review, Moody notes that technology may not necessarily be the be-all and end-all. But in the supply management space, it’s certainly the quickest and most direct route to cutting costs and improving profitability. The companies profiled here show how — with the right people and processes in place technology can deliver stunning performance results.



Moody argues that with Supply Management, Technology rules in a recent feature in Supply Chain Management Review. Moody asserts, “There is no surer way to make hyper extended global supply chain managers roll their eyes back into their heads and move on to their next emergency than to tell them that they need advanced technology tools because they are so cool, or because they are fun, or sexy. What these people care about, above all other issues, is profitability—where to find it and how to create it."



Profitably can be enhanced in any number of ways. But one of the most rewarding and direct avenues is through technology. Properly selected and applied to supply management, technology can be a prime profitability lever—a key that can unlock the vault.



Different companies leverage technology in different ways. Some turn to external solutions and expertise. Others rely mainly on their in-house resources. Still others fall somewhere in between. But in every case, a successful technology implementation in the supply management space is characterized by a determination to make the technology work for the betterment of the business. And that means making any necessary process or organizational changes that may be keeping the technology from reaching its full potential.



In researching her last two books, Moody, focused on successful approaches to putting technology to work. The article in Supply Chain Management Review describes three companies that have used these approaches: Hewlett-Packard, Caterpillar, and Datacraft Solutions. Although these companies compete in very different arenas, they share some common characteristics in their approach to using technology to cut costs and increase profits. According to Moody, “They understand the value of technology and the importance of unlocking that value for the good of the business. These three companies share one other common characteristic: people with the vision and perseverance to make the technology work!”



Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com) delivers a revolutionary digital kanban process of automation solutions to lean manufacturers through a secure Internet gateway, eliminating the need to install and maintain a complex IT infrastructure. The company has experienced 1000% growth in the past twelve months by eliminating complicated, expensive, time-intensive software implementations as well as extensive training regiments and the need for internal support. The Datacraft Solutions' digital kanban lean system allows customers access and fully utilize powerful lean benefits immediately for a low, predictable monthly fee. Services are scalable so manufacturers can design an appropriate digital kanban solution.



