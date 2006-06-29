ERP for Project-based Companies Addresses Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2006 --Software such as the VISIBILITY.net ERP system, as a business tool, provides substantial controls used to address compliance requirements of Sarbanes-Oxley. These built-in capabilities provide specific automation that when applied with procedural controls greatly assist in achieving optimal results towards compliance. Individual business processes including management controls are subject to Sarbanes-Oxley compliance audit. When it comes to Sarbanes-Oxley, software is a tool which when effectively combined with the appropriate procedures specific to an organization can deliver the necessary controls.



This being understood, the listing below provides a further review of VISIBILITY.net ERP pertinent capabilities as they may be applied to Sarbanes-Oxley:



• Controlled System Access

• Data access user

• Assigned security

• Controlled administration

o Administrative responsibility

o Workflow

• Traceability

• Notifications

• Audit Trail

• Additional Auditability

• Software Change Management and Control



Sarbanes-Oxley compliance is a business responsibility. This responsibility is audited for conformance to the business processes defined by the business to ensure that there are no overlapping responsibilities.



Most of these requirements are met solely by the business definition and enforcement of its own standard operating procedures and the managed control of responsibility. In some cases, as stated above, the business application software (VISIBILITY.net) can play a major role in facilitating the execution of this compliance requirement. It in combination with the facilities in the database (in both ORACLE and SQL Server) software and business procedures that an organization chooses to deploy make for a powerful solution to Sarbanes-Oxley compliance.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Visibility

www.visibility.com

Jaclyn Aldrich

marketing@visibility.com

978-694-8000



