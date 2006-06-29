Encompix ETO ERP Improves Inventory Management at AXH Air-Coolers

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2006 --To cope with this explosive growth, AXH needed ERP software to support their engineer-to-order business. "We started with QuickBooks and spreadsheets, but soon realized that we needed an ERP system to give us control over the business," said Lynch who undertook the role of project manager. The initial phase of the implementation was completed in 60 days. "One of the advantages of being a small company is that we could get all of the users involved with the implementation, and this contributed to our success," said Lynch.



AXH is looking forward to accurate costing and improved inventory management. "The real-time costing information Encompix provides will enable us to understand and control our costs," said Lynch. "As a growing company, it is essential that we can accommodate this increase in volume without adding more indirect staff. We believe that Encompix will help us achieve these objectives."



AXH air-coolers (AXH) combines more than 40 years of experience and leadership in the air-cooled heat exchanger industry. This fast-growing company went from zero to 275 employees in less than one year. "We started as a sales and engineering company, but in 2005 we started manufacturing our own products," said Jim Lynch, plant manager. "We built our first unit in 2005, now our plan for 2006 is over 2500 units."



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.

With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



About Encompix

Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



