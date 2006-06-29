The MACK Group, LLC Completes the Asbestos Abatement of Several Multi-Story Buildings Located in Morristown, New Jersey

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2006 --The MACK Group, LLC (website www.mackgrp.com) completed the asbestos abatement of 5 multi-story buildings located in Morristown, New Jersey.



The project consisted of the asbestos abatement of asbestos containing materials (ACM), which included roofing, flashing, transite siding, floor tile and mastic. All asbestos was removed from the five (5) buildings prior to their demolition. Asbestos abatement was performed using full containment procedures with HEPA negative air filtration machines and non-friable methods. Final clearance air samples were taken upon completion of abatement and all air samples were below Federal and New Jersey State clearance criteria. The developer plans to build a luxury multi-story condominium building on the property.



The MACK Group LLC accomplished this asbestos abatement project on schedule and without injury.



About the Mack Group, LLC



The MACK Group, LLC is an asbestos abatement and demolition contractor that operates on a nationwide basis. Services include asbestos abatement, asbestos removal, demolition, Terminator flooring removals, Shot Blast/Blastrac services, mold remediation services, asbestos siding removal and fluorescent bulb and ballast recycling services.



