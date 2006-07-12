www.WorkingPerson.com Contributes to the 6TH Annual “DOLLARS AGAINST DIABETES” Poker Run

Lakeville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2006 --The rumble of motorcycle engines filled the air on a recent Saturday as the 6th Annual “Dollars Against Diabetes” Poker Run/Raffle and Fundraiser made it’s way to The Working Person’s Store in Lakeville.



“It’s pretty hectic having all the riders stop by to get their “Poker Run” card; but it’s for a good cause,” said Eric Deniger, general manager of the Lakeville work wear retailer. “Diabetes now affects over 21 million children and adults; the research being done to find a cure is important. We’re happy to work with the construction and building trades council in support of this event again this year.”



The annual fundraising event is organized by the St. Joseph Valley Building and Construction Trades Council of South Bend, Indiana (representing 5,000 unionized construction workers in the north central Indiana region). The DADS (Dollars Against Diabetes) DAY event, is held to support and promote the efforts being made by the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) at the University of Miami. This institute is the most comprehensive of its type in the world and is dedicated to the curing of diabetes in the fastest and safest way possible.



The Local Building and Construction Trades Council will be presenting a donation of nearly $8000.00 to Dollars Against Diabetes raised by this years event. Through the years with both local and national efforts over $25,000,000.00 has been generated to help the millions of children and adults affected by this chronic disease.



For more information about diabetes or to make a donation, please call the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation at 800.321.3437 or follow the links from www.diabetesresearch.org. For information on how you can help at the local level, please call, the St. Joseph Valley Building and Construction Trades Council at 574.23.BUILD or 574.232.8453.



