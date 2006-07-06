Building Component Manufacturers Maximize Software Benefits at User Conference

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2006 --Wall panel, floor truss, and roof truss manufacturers joined together to learn the latest features and updates to the DEACOM accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system on May 18-19, 2006 in Wayne, PA. Deacom, Inc. hosted its 2nd Annual Component Manufacturers Roundtable to help users improve current business processes through interaction with Deacom staff and industry peers.



Some of the new system features presented at the event included the DEACOM electronic document management system, DEACOM contact management, and the DEACOM web system, an online system that allows users and customers to view and place actual sales orders. During the open forum setting, attendees posed relevant application questions and discussed future system modifications. The highly active attendee participation permitted Deacom staff to address an array of topics extensively.



According to one attendee, “The broad range of DEACOM functionality was reviewed effectively and concisely. By going over fields one by one, I learned a lot of ways to improve our processes,” he said.



