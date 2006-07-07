Storesonline's New Estore Toolkit Enhances Its Newly Upgraded

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2006 --StoresOnline, a leader in the e-services marketplace, today announced the availability of its new eStore Toolkit for users of its recently upgraded e-commerce software platform, StoresOnline Pro v5.0. The new toolkit provides a plethora of new services to better help Internet business owners capitalize on their loyal customers and expand their reach to wider audiences.



The StoresOnline eStore Toolkit is a groundbreaking, yet optional, Web-based suite of software tools that includes a number of new features designed to expand the benefit offering to entrepreneurs. The new suite provides users with six additional features/capabilities:



* Link monitoring;

* A bulk e-mailer (with a built-in autoresponder system);

* An HTML e-Newsletter Generator;

* An HTML e-Coupon Generator;

* A Web analytics tool for tracking e-mail campaigns; and

* An automated product submission tool for comparison-shopping portals.



"We are very excited to be able to offer this enhanced eStore Toolkit to our customers," said David Rosenvall, StoresOnline's chief technology officer. "To help our clients better navigate the constantly changing landscape of online sales, promotions and marketing, we decided to upgrade our toolkit offering. The kit brings users a whole new set of features and capabilities, making our clients the best-equipped and most well-prepared e-commerce retailers on the Web."



According to Rosenvall, the principal designer of the toolkit, an important new feature available through this smartly priced package is the innovative link-monitoring tool that helps to maintain relevant inbound and outbound links. "This tool utilizes a process to constantly update the inbound and outbound links on users' Web sites to help keep the sites ranked competitively by the search engines, which helps drives more traffic to those sites," Rosenvall said.



The suite also adds entirely new marketing capabilities with its permission marketing tools, allowing users to send bulk e-mails with high-quality autoresponder technology. Clients using the StoresOnline eStore Toolkit will also be able to generate and distribute HTML newsletters or company coupons to their member lists, all in keeping with the look and feel of their Web site and brand. Another new feature offered in the eStore Toolkit is statistical tracking that allows users to track the success of their e-mail campaigns.



One final aspect of the toolkit is its ability to have individual products automatically submitted to auction and comparison-shopping portals like Froogle and eBay. "This innovative suite helps online vendors leapfrog the typically drawn out process of submitting individual products for sale on the Web's most popular shopping portals," Rosenvall said.



Historically 90 percent of StoresOnline's customers choose to purchase the marketing supplement to its e-commerce software package, StoresOnline Pro v5.0. The eStore Toolkit is exclusively available to StoresOnline clients at a price of $399 for clients with three e-commerce sites and $499 for those with four e-commerce sites.



For additional information about StoresOnline, its new eStore Toolkit or its customers' success stories, please visit www.storesonlinepro.com or call (801) 227-0004.



About StoresOnline

StoresOnline is an e-services company that offers e-commerce technology, educational training and a variety of Web-based technology services to help small business owners and entrepreneurs build and maintain fully functional e-commerce Web sites.



