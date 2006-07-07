Veriphide Inc Helps Security and Technology Businesses Penetrate the Financial Services Sector

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2006 --Veriphide Inc. announces unique service offering providing security, application, software, ASP and other technology providers penetrate the financial services market. Technology companies often find it difficult to develop products and servcies that meet the stringent security, privacy and compliance standards that financial institutions, particularly banks, require third party providers to meet.



With a combined 34 years of security experience in the financial services and banking industry Veriphide professionals provide the development, testing as well as the sales and marketing planning, strategy and support that allow technology to successfully sell and market their products and services to financial institutions.



According to CEO Joe Christensen, CISSP, Attorney at Law, "I believe our services to be unique. No one combines the knowledge of the security, privacy and compliance needs of financial institutions with the skills to sell and market in the finance industry. The financial and banking market can be a very difficult market to break into, but we are able to bridge the gap for companies that are either new to the financial services marketplace, or have successful products in other markets but have been unable to place their offerings at financial services entities. We have been particularly successful with placing security technology, ASPs and web based products and services."

