Guy Kawasaki to Discuss Creating a Successful Small Business and How to Find Startup Funding on StartupNation Radio

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2006 --Forbes.com Columnist and Garage Technology Ventures Managing Director to provide startup tips on July 15, 2006



What:

Guy Kawasaki, Forbes.com Columnist and Garage Technology Ventures Managing Director, will offer tips on how to find startup funding and compete effectively to create a successful small business.



Why:

Ask questions and learn how to start and grow a small business now!



Who:

Guy Kawasaki is the managing director of Garage Technology Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm and a columnist for Forbes.com. Previously, he was an Apple Fellow at Apple Computer, Inc. where he was one of the individuals responsible for the success of the Macintosh computer.



Guy is the author of eight books including “The Art of the Start,” “Rules for Revolutionaries,” “How to Drive Your Competition Crazy,” “Selling the Dream,” and “The Macintosh Way.” He has a BA from Stanford University, an MBA from UCLA and an honorary doctorate from Babson College.



When:

Saturday, July 15, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)

Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, July 17, 2006



Info.:

For show archives, podcasts, station listings, and online streaming details visit StartupNation Radio



Connect with the StartupNation Community to ask questions, talk to the experts and meet fellow entrepreneurs and key contacts: www.startupnation.com/pages/community/index.asp



Questions or Comments: info@startupnation.com



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through StartupNation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@startupnation.com, 248.540.9660 ext. 333

