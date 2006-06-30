NTI Introduces DVI Video Switch

Aurora, Ohio -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2006 --Network Technologies Inc announced the addition of the VIDMUX® DVI Video Switch to its popular line of video switches. The 2-port DVI video switch enables one DVI TV/monitor to be switched between two single link DVI-enabled video sources.



The video switch supports DVI interface for crisp and clear video quality on a Flat Panel Display. High digital resolution up to 1600x1200 on monitors and 1080i on HDTV displays is supported. It features front panel push buttons for port selection.



Available for immediate sale, the VIDMUX® SE-DVI-2 DVI Video Switch costs $185.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a one-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Additional information about the VIDMUX® DVI Video Switch can be accessed at http://www.networktechinc.com/vidsw-dvi.html. Responsive customer service and technical support are also available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, e-mail sales@ntigo.com).



