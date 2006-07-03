Learn How to Finance a Small Business on StartupNation Radio July 29, 2006

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2006 --Chris Larsen, Lending Expert and Prosper CEO and Co-Founder, to offer tips on startup business financing



What:

Chris Larsen, lending expert and CEO and co-founder of Prosper, a peer-to-peer lending site, will offer tips on how to successfully finance a startup business.



Why:

Ask questions and learn how to start and grow a small business now!



Who:

For over a decade Chris Larsen has focused on using the Internet to make consumer lending more efficient, fair, honest, open, and trustworthy. Prosper, America's first people-to-people lending marketplace, was created to make consumer lending more financially and socially rewarding for everyone.



Prior to Prosper, Mr. Larsen co-founded and served as Chairman and CEO of E-LOAN where he helped close over $27 billion in consumer loans and was consistently ranked as one of the nation’s most trusted consumer brands. Mr. Larsen holds an M.B.A. degree from Stanford University and a B.S. degree from San Francisco State University, where he was named the 2004 Alumnus of the Year.



When:

Saturday, July 29, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)

Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, July 31, 2006



Info.:

For show archives, podcasts, station listings, and online streaming details visit StartupNation Radio



Connect with the StartupNation Community to ask questions, talk to the experts and meet fellow entrepreneurs and key contacts: www.startupnation.com/pages/community/index.asp



Questions or Comments: info@startupnation.com



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through StartupNation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



