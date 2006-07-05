Call In to Learn the Secrets of Starting a Small Business on StartupNation Radio, July 8th

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2006 --Startup Experts Jeff and Rich Sloan will offer startup advice on StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com, and talk to SWA Giveaway Winner Heidi Janson



What:

Startup experts and StartupNation Radio Co-hosts, Jeff and Rich Sloan, will answer caller questions on this “Coaches Corner” edition of StartupNation Radio. Plus, listeners will meet Heidi Janson, an entrepreneur and new member of the StartupNation community who recently won the Southwest Airlines Ticket Giveaway.



Why:

Do you have a great idea for a business but don’t know where to begin? This forum is designed to remove the mystery out of entrepreneurship and get you closer to success.



Jeff and Rich Sloan will offer tips from their “10 Steps to Open for Business” that include:



1. Create a Life Plan

2. Choose a Business Model

3. Create a Business Plan

4. Select a Structure

5. Create Key Assets

6. Find the Funding

7. Organize Logistics

8. Find Great People

9. Establish a Brand

10. Market and Sell



Who:

Jeff and Rich Sloan are two of the country's top entrepreneurial experts, authors of "StartupNation: Open for Business" and hosts of the nationally-syndicated radio program, StartupNation, www.startupnation.com.



When:

Saturday, July 8, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)

Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, July 10, 2006



Info.:

For show archives, podcasts, station listings, and online streaming details visit StartupNation Radio



Connect with the StartupNation Community to ask questions, talk to the experts and meet fellow entrepreneurs and key contacts



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through StartupNation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



