Learn How to Find a Niche for Small Business Success on StartupNation Radio August 5, 2006

On StartupNation Radio, Randi Payton, creator of “African-Americans On Wheels,” will discuss how to find a niche and start a successful business by catering to a unique market.



Ask questions and learn how to start and grow a small business now!



In 1995, Randi Payton tapped $10,000 of his savings and laid the groundwork for a new magazine that would greatly expand his take on vehicles for black consumers. Today, 38 African-American newspapers across the country carry African-Americans On Wheels. This also became the first, major auto-print publication to set up a website when Automag.com (which later became OnWheels.com) went online in July 1995.



Currently, the company is redesigning its website. And in June 2006, Randi plans to launch new magazines aimed at two other fast-growing ethnic groups: Latinos on Wheels and Asians on Wheels.



Saturday, August 5, 2006

About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through StartupNation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



