Datacraft Solutions’ Growth Includes Strategic Alliance with MetaOps

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2006 --Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) based in Durham, North Carolina is experiencing huge growth with their Lean Manufacturing Digital Kanban solution. In addition to exponential growth, the firm has coordinated several strategic alliances, including MetaOps, based in Livonia, Michigan.



According to Stephen Parker, Chairman and CEO, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in a lean manufacturing operation.”



Ron Crabtree, CPIM, CIRM, is an internationally recognized expert and author in cutting-edge business process improvement methodologies. Crabtree, President of MetaOps, has spent several thousand hours providing training and facilitation for large and small groups, in hundreds of organizations internationally on a wide range of topics. He has more than thirty years of experience in a variety of business settings from small privately held manufacturers, to Fortune 100 corporations and leading global management consulting firms.



Crabtree is focused on the new strategic alliance with Datacraft Solutions, “Because I have been benchmarking Lean-enabling technologies for many years and have not seen anything so easy to launch for businesses of any size to put a kanban/pull systems implementation on steroids. I especially like the fact that it does not matter what infrastructure you and your trading partners have - all that is needed is internet access and a willing team to capitalize on the speed, accuracy and discipline an IT-enabled kanban management system offers."



Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com) delivers a revolutionary digital kanban process of automation solutions to lean manufacturers through a secure Internet gateway, eliminating the need to install and maintain a complex IT infrastructure. The company has experienced 1000% growth in the past twelve months by eliminating complicated, expensive, time-intensive software implementations as well as extensive training regiments and the need for internal support. The Datacraft Solutions' digital kanban lean system allows customers access and fully utilize powerful lean benefits immediately for a low, predictable monthly fee. Services are scalable so manufacturers can design an appropriate digital kanban solution.



