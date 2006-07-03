Manufacturing Process Cost Modeler Part of aPriori Growth

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2006 --The aPriori cost management platform uses innovative, patent protected technologies, and is capable of using design information driven off of MCAD geometry. Additionally the ability to model production facilities (including machine capabilities, raw materials, and facility cost structure) and the specific cost accounting methodologies, accurate predictive, allow “forward looking” real time cost estimates.



The firm anticipates huge staff growth for the remainder of 2006. Manufacturing Process Cost Modelers are central to the growth. Cost Modelers will be responsible for the development and support of cost models for a constantly growing list of manufacturing processes. Processes cover many areas of machining processes, welding, assembly, plastic part fabrication, finishing, and casting. Comfortable with 3D CAD systems, this individual must have a solid understanding of how design factors, such as part geometry and tolerances, impact the cost of many manufacturing processes. Coordinating closely with a wide variety of other experts, this individual will master the use of the company’s proprietary cost modeling language to develop cost models that will estimate part and tooling costs starting with basic part 3D geometry.



• BS or better in Manufacturing or Mechanical Engineering.

5-10 years industrial experience involved with the design and/or manufacturing of mechanical parts.

• Expertise with a variety of manufacturing processes.

• Some experience pulling together process or product costs, at least using spreadsheets.

• Experience with programming languages a plus, but not a requirement.

• Ability to assemble large varieties of information about a manufacturing process together into a coherent mechanistic model, some of which may be new to the individual.

• Ability to work under time pressure.



aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



