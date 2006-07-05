Enterprise 21 Best ERP Solution for Therma-Tru Doors

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2006 --Outgrowing their existing in house computer system, Therma-Tru Doors turned to Technology Group International to revitalize the company’s technology platform. Within a year, Therma-Tru implemented Enterprise 21’s ERP software suite at its various locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Therma-Tru quickly obtained their return on investment by reducing costs through:



♦ Tighter data management

♦ Decreased WIP inventory

♦ Increased manufacturing output

♦ Increased warehouse output

♦ Decreased invoice errors



Therma-Tru Doors is the nation’s leading manufacturer of fiberglass and steel exterior door systems and the brand of entry doors most preferred by builders and remodelers. As a part of consumer products company Fortune Brands, Therma-Tru joins a great family of leading home products brands, including Moen, the #1 faucet brand in North America, MasterBrand Cabinets, the #2 kitchen & bath cabinet business, Master Lock, the world’s #1 padlock brand, and Waterloo Industries, the leading manufacturer of tool storage products.



Serving a robust and diverse distributor network requires not only a high quality product, it requires a complex manufacturing environment and sophisticated supply chain management capabilities. Enterprise 21 delivered an affordable, high quality software system to help Therma-Tru manage all operational tasks from online order entry through compliance labeling and ultimate shipment to the customer. As a result of process efficiencies gleaned from implementing Enterprise 21, Therma-Tru was able to more than double its daily shipping capacity at all facilities, while, at the same time, reducing the number of people involved. Consequently, line item and order fill rates improved dramatically.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



