Cashak Magazine’s Super Sexy Summer Swimsuit Series Begins

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2006 --The Cashak Magazine Super Sexy Swimsuit Series starts with three of the top swimwear designers in the world. Lines from Venus, Poko Pano and Beach Bunny Swimwear are the first featured by Cashak Magazine’s series. Each feature includes high-definition fashion spreads with top models, hair stylists and makeup artists. The lines were selected because of their sexy, but classy, aesthetic appeal. Well known fashion models Tamara Guenthner and Abbie Ratay wear the swimsuits line in Cashak Magazine’s photo spreads. Hair and makeup was styled by Alex Garcia, Erin Fink and Nikki Dolce. The swimsuit series runs throughout the summer. The first installment of Cashak Magazine’s Super Sexy Summer Swimsuit Series is available world wide at http://www.cashakmagazine.com/



Cashak Magazine is a new fashion publication that embraces new thinking and ideas. Christopher Cashak, the founder of Cashak Magazine, holds the core idea that: “Fashion is meant to be seen, not read about in articles.” Cashak Magazine primarily tells fashion’s story through pictures. Cashak Magazine is the first fashion publication photographed entirely on location in high-definition, wide-screen format. The photographs are comparable to motion-picture productions, with fashion showcase and entertainment value. In the publication, viewers will also find first-person interviews with leading professionals in the industry. Cashak Magazine produces 100% of its content, unlike most publications which recycle much of their material from news feeds and other media outlets. Based out of the emerging fashion market of Scottsdale, Arizona Cashak Magazine brings a new perspective to the industry from outside the traditional fashion hubs of New York City and Los Angeles.



