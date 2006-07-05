IBTimes.com Launches Business Personality Quizzes

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2006 --The International Business Times (IBTimes.com) has recently launched a Business Quiz section (IBTimes.com/bizquiz) that will provide answers to questions like, "Are you a Workaholic", "Which Executive are You", and the eternally perplexing "Is Your Coworker Crazy."



Online personality quizzes are quickly becoming a way for people to learn more about themselves, and by sharing the results, to let others know about them as well.



Each IBTimes quiz is related to business or personality, and are designed to produce an instant result after the participant answer a series of multiple-choice questions After all the answers are submitted, our answer generation engine will provide an analysis and explanation within seconds.



After receiving the analysis for the completed quiz, the participant is invited either to try another quiz, or to email his/her result to a friend. If the participant would like to send his/her results, the participant's quiz result is emailed to his/her friend, with a link to the same quiz provided.



IBTimes is currently providing 10 free quizzes on the site, and will add more each week. The goal of IBTimes is to create a repository for business and personality quizzes that will be both useful as a light-hearted entertainment and as a serious evaluation tool.



The new Business Quiz section is the latest addition to the IBTimes.com business content strategy. In addition to providing the latest breaking business news from around the world, IBTimes also provides many content sections oriented for business people, including a Business Event Calendar and Business Classifieds.



About IBTimes.com: The International Business Times is an online business newspaper headquartered in New York and published in over 12 international editions and 7 languages. IBTimes has offices in London, Tokyo, Beijing, New Delhi, and Sao Paulo among others. IBTimes wishes to become the undisputed leader in international business news reporting.

