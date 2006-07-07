Seniors Discounts Website Launched

Docklands, London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2006 --Seniors Discounts announces the launch of their new website. For people aged 50 plus, 60 plus and senior citizens this website has been designed to save you money.



Seniors Discounts has gathered all the best discounts, greats savings and deals on the internet for people 50 plus and put them in one easy to access website. With a straight forward discount listing you will be saving money right away. Browse the discounts available by scrolling down the home page or find what your looking for immediately by using “Seniors Discounts- Quick Find.”



If that’s not enough Seniors Discounts provides a variety of competitions & prizes, featured product offers and news articles to make your money go further. Daniel Wilson of Seniors Discounts says “the launch of this website provides a central place online where people over 50 in the UK can enjoy discounts as well as becoming informed on how to save money.”



As the number of people over 50 years approaches 20 million people in the UK Seniors Discounts is further helping the silver surfer by urging businesses to embrace the fastest growing group of internet users. Now with one in four people aged 50 plus using a computer in their spare time businesses can’t afford to ignore such a large segment of the online community.



If your business has a specific product it would like to showcase or discount available to people 50 plus contact Seniors Discounts, or if you’re over 50 start shopping with Seniors Discounts today to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible.



