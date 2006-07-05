Inductis and SAS sign Partnership Agreement

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2006 --Inductis, a global management consulting and analytics services firm serving Fortune 500 clients and SAS, the leader in business intelligence software, today announced a joint silver partnership agreement.



Companies world over strive to optimize marketing, underwriting and operational effectiveness to provide high-quality offerings to their customers. However, limited resources are available for organizations to drive this effectiveness. Together Inductis and SAS will help companies leverage the information age to make better decisions, through deep custom and packaged analytics along with best in class business intelligence capabilities. As a result, customers will recognize significant bottom line impact (both revenue generation and cost savings).



“SAS is the premier provider of Analytical Software Tools, while Inductis is the premier provider of Analytical Consulting and Services. A joint SAS Inductis offering is a unique, comprehensive solution focused on strategy and delivery of the SAS analytic frameworks. We feel the primary beneficiaries will be in the financial services sector, but we are also poised to leverage the telecom, insurance and CPG sectors”, says Sandeep Tyagi, Managing Principal, Inductis.



While SAS offers an integrated business intelligence and analytic platforms and products, Inductis brings in its domain expertise and consultative approach to assist clients resolve complex high-impact problems swiftly. In addition, the Inductis knowledge and experience with the SAS products are unmatched in the industry.



Together SAS and Inductis have uniquely combined state-of-the-art BI tools and world class analytic expertise to drive billions of dollars in client value to corporate marketing, risk, and technology organizations. Essentially, Inductis is providing a proven delivery model to the entire SAS customer base. This silver alliance partnership formalizes a long standing successful relationship between the two companies.



“The joint SAS and Inductis offering is occurring at a perfect time for our clients. There is a great need for such an offering in the industry today. We are delivering a unique blend of deep analytical capabilities driven through SAS products and frameworks. As a result our clients effectively compete on analytics and stand to gain a tremendous competitive advantage,” according to Bill Gold, Engagement Manager, Inductis.



About SAS



SAS is the leader in business intelligence software and services. Customers at 40,000 sites use SAS software to manage and gain insights from vast amounts of data, resulting in faster, more accurate business decisions; more profitable relationships with customers and suppliers; compliance with governmental regulations; research breakthroughs; and better products. Only SAS offers leading data integration, intelligence storage, advanced analytics and traditional business intelligence applications within a comprehensive enterprise intelligence platform. Since 1976, SAS has been giving customers around the world The Power to Know® .



About Inductis



Inductis is a global professional services firm that helps large companies leverage the information age to make better decisions through deep analytics. Inductis has a strong track record of helping leading companies strengthen their businesses with its unique mix of world-class mission critical business consulting and state-of-the-science analytical capabilities and infrastructure. We specialize in identifying high-impact problems and opportunities where we can generate results quickly, creating immediate and lasting value. We focus on value creation through our two practice areas: Management Consulting and Analytics Services.



Inductis has offices in New Jersey, New York, New Delhi and Singapore



