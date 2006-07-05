WorldVitalRecords.com Adds 77 Million Geocoded Records to its Updated Site

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2006 --WorldVitalRecords.com added the first databases to its genealogy site today, providing users with access to 77 million geocoded records, including the Death Master File (DMF), commonly known in the genealogy industry as the SSDI.



“I don’t know of anyone else right now who is doing map mashups with genealogy data. When you just receive the latitude and longitude numbers or zip codes, they don’t make a lot of sense to anyone, but when you see the city on a map along with the neighboring counties, it provides a special representation of where the individual died,” said Jimmy Zimmerman, Developer, Provo Labs (former parent company of WorldVitalRecords.com).



When a user types in a surname of an individual, the location of that individual’s death, as well as the deaths of other individuals in the local area, is automatically geocoded. Users can see the area from a satellite view, as well as a hybrid view. Many search results also link to historical timeline data.



“Currently what we have implemented is the ability for users to visually see the city and neighboring counties on a map where their ancestors lived, which is a huge benefit to researchers. The historical timeline data also adds an extra element of context,” said John Ivie, Senior Engineer, WorldVitalRecords.com.



Individuals interested in exploring the geocoded databases should go to http://www.worldvitalrecords.com.



Media Contact:



Whitney Ransom

Corporate Communications

WorldVitalRecords.com

www.provolabs.com

whitney@provolabs.com

(801)735-2192



About WorldVitalRecords.com

Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we've made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. Led by Paul Allen, who after founding Ancestry.com, which became the largest genealogy company in the world, now aims to be the number two player in the genealogy industry with WorldVitalRecords.com. WorldVitalRecords.com will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasts, videocasts, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.



