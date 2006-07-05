OnBoard Outfitters LLC Announces The Launch of Their New CLENE™ Line of Products

Calabasas, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2006 --OnBoard Outfitters LLC., a designer of action sports-inspired accessories, house-wares, and clothing for babies, kids and pets, announced today that it is launching its new CLENE™ line of products and accessories with the first products marketed under the names Clene Baby™, Clene Pet™, Clene Life™, Clene Sleep™, LiveClene™ and Clene UnLeashed™.



The Clene Baby™ line includes a full line of diaper bags, baby carriers and allergen-resistant plush toys, bedding and housewares incorporating its patent-pending performance and adventure-tested Clene™ fabrics including NeoClene™, LuxClene™ and PlushClene™, for durable products and accessories that are easy to clean and easy on the eyes. All of the products in the Clene™ line are washable, mold-resistant and antimicrobial. In addition, as part of the Clene™ line, OnBoard will introduce its environmentally-friendly Clene and Grene™ program.



Beginning in January 2007, the Clene™ accessory line will be available at specialty stores, better department stores and sporting goods retailers nationwide.



About OnBoard Outfitters:

OnBoard Outfitters, LLC is a lifestyle accessory and apparel company based in Calabasas, California. Visit us at www.onboardoutfitters.com for retail locations near you.

